Gardaí investigate after human skeletal remains found in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered near Ferns in Co Wexford.

The remains were found shortly after 11.30am on Monday in the Ballyandrew townland near the town of Ferns in Co Wexford.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating following the discovery and the scene has been preserved. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The remains are understood to be entirely skeletal. Gardai believe they will need to call in a forensic anthropologist to determine if they are historical or not.

