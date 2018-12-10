Gardaí interview couple after man stabbed in Dublin

A man who was stabbed at Essex Quay, Dublin on Sunday remained in a stable condition in St James’ Hospital on Monday.

Meanwhile gardaí continued to interview two people detained on Sunday night in connection with the incident. The two, a man and a woman were being interviewed in Pearse Street Garda Station Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act under which they could be held for up to 24 hours.

Traffic in Dublin city centre was brought to a standstill for several hours on Sunday evening following the stabbing of the man said to be aged in his late 20s.

Gardaí said the man sustained apparent stab wounds during an incident on the quay, next to the Civic Offices at the corner of Fishamble Street, at around 4.40pm.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital. St James Hospital refused to comment on the Man’s condition but Garda sources said he was in a stable condition .

The man and woman both in their 20s were arrested by gardaí at the scene on Sunday. The Garda Press Office advised media to check with them once the 24 hour detention period had elapsed.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and Essex Quay was closed to traffic. However, the road closure had an impact on traffic for the full length of the south quays and on Dame Street, with Sunday evening shoppers caught up in the gridlock.

Congestion was similar to a weekday rush hour levels, and was at its worst on Burgh Quay as gardaí closed the quays from the junction of O’Connell Bridge shortly after the incident, forcing motorists to turn left onto D’Olier Street or right on to O’Connell Bridge, with knock-on effects on Dame Street, Tara Street and Pearse Street.

Residual traffic already on Aston Quay and Wellington Quay, was diverted onto Parliament Street, resulting in delays in the Christchurch area. Gardaí were continuing to manage traffic on Sunday evening and were appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Pearse Street Garda station.