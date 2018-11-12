Gardaí inquiry after man’s body discovered in Dublin home

The body of a man was discovered at his home in north Dublin on Monday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating following the discovery at Hampton Square on the Navan Road at about 9.30am.

The body was removed to the Mater Hospital and a postmortem is due to take place on Tuesday which will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigating officers are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the Hampton Square area on Monday morning between 7am and 9.40am and who may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone who has information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666 7008, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.