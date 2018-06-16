Gardaí injured after patrol car hit by vehicle in Donegal
Young man arrested as officers treated in Letterkenny for minor injuries
A 17-year-old was arrested and later released without charge.
Three gardaí were treated in hospital on Friday night after a patrol car was struck by another vehicle at 3.30am.
The incident happened on Ramelton Road, Letterkenny. There are additional gardaí on duty in the town for the the Donegal International Rally taking place this weekend.
The driver of the car that struck the patrol car, a 17-year-old, was arrested at the scene under the Road Traffic Acts and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station. He was later released without charge.
The three gardaí were treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for minor injuries.