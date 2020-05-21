Gardaí in Cork seize almost €250,000 worth of drugs

Gardaí in Cork have today seized almost €250,000 worth of drugs and arrested two men for questioning following two separate operations.

Members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized over €150,000 worth of drugs when they carried out a search of a warehouse in Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour at around 6pm on Thursday evening.

Detectives recovered €50,000 worth of heroin, €20,000 worth of cocaine, €15,000 worth of ecstasy. They also seized €70,000 worth of what they believe are counterfeit Xanax tablets in the raid at Ring Port.

Officers arrested a man at the warehouse and conveyed him for questioning to Togher Garda station where he is being held under drugs trafficking legislation. This allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days.

Gardaí believe that the drugs operation is linked to a senior Lithuanian drugs trafficker who recently left Ireland but set up an operation to continue distributing drugs in the Munster area following his departure.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation, members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized a half kilo of heroin with a street value of €80,000 when they raided a flat in the St Luke’s area of the city’s northside at 1pm.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at the flat. He was brought for questioning to Mayfield Garda station where he is being held under drugs trafficking legislation.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was jailed this month in Cork after he was caught last September with over €100,000 worth of heroin. He had disembarked from the Dublin-Cork train at Kent Station.