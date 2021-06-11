Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses after man found dead

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an incident involving a single vehicle in Co Cork on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2pm a SUV was discovered on a grass verge on the roadside at Ballyedekin near Midleton.

Gardaí and emergency services were called and the driver, the sole occupant of the SUV, a man aged 70 years, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the coroner has been notified. It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

Gardaí at Midleton are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage to make it available to investigating gardaí.