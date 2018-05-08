Gardaí hope to speak to man found unconscious in Cork

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man unconscious in Bandon in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday are hoping to be given permission by doctors to speak to him later this week to try and establish what exactly happened to him.

The man, who is in early his 30s and from the greater Cork city area, was found unresponsive with serious head injuries at Chapel Street in Bandon around 3.20am on Monday morning. A a passer-by raised the alarm and the man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It’s understood that the man, who was visiting a friend in Bandon and had been out socialising on Sunday night, was initially in a critical condition at CUH but his condition improved on Monday and gardaí hope to be able to speak to him later in the week.

Gardaí cordoned off the Chapel Street area for a technical examination in the hope that it may shed some light on what happened and whether he sustained his head injuries in a fall or whether he was the victim of an assault.

Gardaí have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from various premises around Bandon in a bid to try and establish what exactly happened to the man and they have established that he was socialising in the town up until around midnight.

Initially gardaí feared that he may have been the victim of an assault but it is now understood that he may have fallen and hit his head on the pavement, knocking himself unconscious.

Gardaí remain anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen the man in the Chapel Street area of Bandon in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852211.

“We’re anxious to speak to anyone who can assist us in this investigation - who may have seen this man or seen any activity in the Chapel Street area between 1.30am and 3.30am - to contact us at Bandon Garda Station to help us progress our investigation,” said a Garda spokesman.