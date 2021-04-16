Gardaí disperse crowd seen ‘partying’ near Dublin City University

Gardaí­ were called to disperse a large crowd of people who were said to be “partying” at Albert College Park in Whitehall in Dublin city last night.

Groups of people, who were allegedly carrying cans of beer and other alcoholic drinks, were seen gathering in the park.

The crowd started to gather at about 9.30pm, according to a local resident, and music was being played loudly, and singing could also be heard.

Gardaí arrived on the scene at about 11.45pm and the crowd was moved on by midnight.

Albert College Park is close to Dublin City University (DCU), as well as student accommodation.

One local resident claimed there were about 150 people in the park and that gardaí had to call for back-up as the crowd was larger than initially thought.

“When the gardaí returned and dispersed the crowd . . . [the group] ran across the park ... into DCU grounds carrying boxes of beer,” the resident said.

He said they were not wearing face masks.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said the Gardaí­ attended “an incident on the Ballymun Road” in Dublin 9 on Thursday at 11pm.

“A number of persons were gathered in the area. Gardaí­ engaged with those present and the crowd dispersed. Gardaí­ are conducting further enquiries into potential breaches of public health regulations. Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” the statement said.

DCU declined to comment.

A source in the university said there is an ongoing issue with people gathering in Albert College Park and DCU is liaising with gardaí and Dublin City Council about it.