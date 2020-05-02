Gardaí close Phoenix Park gates as anti-lockdown protesters try to assemble

Gardaí closed two entrances to Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday after protesters attempted to hold a rally.

Gemma O’Doherty who, along with John Waters, is taking a case against the State arguing the coronavirus restrictions on public movement are illegal, promoted the protest on Twitter yesterday saying it was being held “in conjunction with the worldwide #MarchForFreedom”.

The hashtag is being used by protesters in America calling for the lifting of restrictions there aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

A group of more than 400 protesters – many of them armed – stormed the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, this week to protest at strict social distancing measures introduced by governor Gretchen Whitmer. While hundreds protested outside, some entered the building and engaged in a stand-off with guards.

As the Dublin event was due to start on Saturday afternoon, gardaí closed the Park Gate Street and North Circular Road entrances to the park and turned people away. They also stopped and checked cars passing through the park.

Gardaí spoke to several would-be protesters and told them they were breaking the law by being outside the 2km zone. The 2km limit allows people to exercise near their homes and will be extended to 5km next week.

Gardai look like they are turning back Gemma O’Doherty’s supporters from a planned protest outside the Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street. pic.twitter.com/t9uJGGLJnW — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) May 2, 2020

One could be heard telling gardaí that the natural law trumped man-made law and that he had a right under the Constitution to assemble. Another said he was a man of God and that computers get viruses, not human beings.

Gardaí also surrounded the nearby Courts of Justice building. Approximately 15 to 20 protesters turned up, some with placards, but they dispersed after about an hour. Ms O’Doherty was not at the protest.

Earlier this week dozens of gardaí, including members of the Public Order Unit, were deployed to the Four Courts to ensure opponents of the Covid-19 movement restrictions did not gain access to the building.

About 40 people, some waving tricolours or holding copies of the Constitution gathered outside the courts building on Tuesday morning in support of Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters.

Gardaí took positions at the nearby Courts of Justice building where approximately 15 to 20 protesters turned up, but they dispersed after about an hour.

Gardaí at the Park Gate Street entrance to Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

The group was gathered closely together and few wore face masks. Gardaí advised some to return to their homes but no arrests were made. The Garda and the Courts Service were eager to avoid a repeat of last week when 100 people gathered for three hours in the Round Hall of the Four Courts for about three hours while Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty were inside.

Their application for permission to bring a challenge against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be heard before a High Court judge next week.

On Saturday the Garda said it implemented a policing operation on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of the Criminal Courts of Justice and the Phoenix Park.

Gardaí spoke to a number of people, some of whom left after being advised to do so.

Others had their names and addresses taken in accordance with the new regulations under the Health Act 1947.

An Garda Síochána said it responded to the proposed protest with a “graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce”.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation of breaches of the Covid-19 legislation on previous occasions and an investigation file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.