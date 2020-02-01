Gardaí can now access Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court

Gardaí can now access the State’s industrial relations machinery when seeking to resolve workplace disputes.

Under legislation that came into force on Saturday Garda members, through their representative bodies, can go to the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court for the first time.

The Department of Justice said that new internal dispute resolution mechanisms had been introduced in An Garda Síochána and specialist staff had been appointed.

“Management of industrial relations in An Garda Síochána now comes under the direct remit of the Garda Commissioner,” Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said. “This is in keeping with the vision of the Commissioner as the ‘true CEO’ of An Garda Síochána, as set out in the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland and contained within its implementation plan, ‘A Policing Service for the Future’.”

Mr Flanagan said he was “confident” the new approach would be a positive change for all stakeholders.

The Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2019 amends the Industrial Relations Act 1990 Act to include members of An Garda Síochána and the Garda Commissioner for a number of purposes.

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys said the move marked an important day for industrial relation in Ireland and that “a clear and stable industrial relations environment” the the force was in everyone’s interest.