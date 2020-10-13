Gardaí believe woman found dead in Dublin house did not meet with foul play

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body that was found in her home in west Dublin on Tuesday morning are treating her death as “unexplained” but they suspect she did not meet with foul play.

While the results of a post mortem on the remains were awaited before foul play could be conclusively ruled out, Garda sources said the case appeared to be a “tragedy” rather than one of homicide.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead at a house on Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Her remains were examined at the scene before being removed to Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall, Dublin 9, for a full post mortem.

The house where the body was found was sealed off immediately when gardaí arrived and has since been examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Garda sources said while it may take some time before the post mortem and related tests, such as toxicology testing, became available early indications were that the woman had died in tragic circumstances.