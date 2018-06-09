Gardaí believe man killed in one-punch attack outside Bray hotel

Gardaí investigating the death of a man from head injuries believe he was the victim of a one-punch assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Informed sources said while the investigation into the incident in Bray, Co Wicklow, was still in its early stages they are operating on a line of investigation.

The attack outside the Royal Hotel in the town was captured on CCTV. The dead man, a separated father of several young children, is believed to have been staying at the hotel.

The deceased was originally from Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

It is unclear what caused the altercation that escalated into this fatality. However, investigating gardaí believe they know the identity of those on the scene at the time the fatal blow was struck. Detectives are hopeful of an early breakthrough.

But the same sources said the precise cause of death, and the manner in which the victim’s injuries were sustained, would only be confirmed after a postmortem.

That examination was expected to be completed by late on Sunday, at which point a decision was expected to be made to upgrade the investigation to a murder inquiry.

The postmortem was carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

Paramedics on scene

The 45-year-old man was found unconscious on Main Street, Bray, at about 2am. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside the Royal Hotel. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene in an effort to stabilise his condition before being transferred to hospital.

He was taken to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital but pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating all aspects of the incident to establish the facts and the scene was sealed to facilitate a forensic examination.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station.

It was the second time in five days a killing had taken place in the town. Last Tuesday morning, in an unrelated attack, a gunman burst into Bray Boxing Club and killed 50-year-old Bobby Messett. He was training when the killer carried out the shooting intended for the actual target, boxing coach Pete Taylor (57). Mr Taylor and another man were wounded but survived.

None of the three victims has ever had any involvement in crime. Gardaí believe Mr Taylor was targeted as part of a personal dispute.

Devastating consequences

If Saturday morning’s attack is confirmed as a one-punch killing it would be the latest in a series of such homicides in the Republic in recent years.

A campaign was recently launched to encourage young men, especially after they had consumed alcohol, not to use physical force as even one blow could have devastating consequences.

Chief Supt Aidan Glacken from the Sligo-Leitrim division in April launched of a video promoting the “Use your Brain, Not Your Fists” message.

Among those attending the launch in Carrick on Shannon were Joe and Rosie Dolan who lost their son Andrew following an unprovoked assault six years ago.