Gardaí believe man (45) who died after incident in Bray was fatally assaulted

A man who died from head injuries he sustained in the early hours of Saturday morning was fatally assaulted, gardaí believe.

Informed sources said while the investigation into the incident in Bray, Co Wicklow, was still in its early stages one strong line of inquiry was that of assault.

However, the same sources said the precise cause of death, and the manner the victim’s injuries were sustained, would only be confirmed after a post mortem.

That examination was expected to be completed by late on Sunday, at which point a decision would be made on whether to upgrade the inquiry to a murder investigation.

The post mortem was being carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

The 45-year-old man was found unconscious on Main Street, Bray, at around 2am. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside a hotel.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene in an effort to stabilise his condition before his transfer to hospital.

He was taken to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are currently investigating all aspects of the incident to establish the facts. The scene was sealed off to facilitate a garda forensic examination.

Witnesses or anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.