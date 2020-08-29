Gardaí begin investigation following unexplained death of man in Cork city

Olivia Kelleher

A Garda investigation has begun following the unexplained death of a man in his 20s who was discovered unconscious outside a house in Cork city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was found outside a property at Eagle Valley in Wilton on the southside of Cork city shortly after 1am.

Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted to reports of an unconscious man outside a house.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A postmortem will be carried out at the hospital which will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene in Wilton has been preserved for a technical examination. Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.