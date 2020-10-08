Gardaí begin investigation after man stabbed in the head in Cork city centre

Gardaí in Cork have begun an investigation after a man was attacked and stabbed in the head in Patrick Street in Cork city centre on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood the man who is in his late 20s was injured when a row broke out with another man outside the Savoy Shopping Centre around 3.30pm.

The man was stabbed in the head and has been taken to hospital for treatment. It is understood that his injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Shocked and horrified onlookers witnessed the attack which seems to have happened quite quickly as the two men were talking just moments before.

Gardaí hope to be given permission by doctors to speak to the injured man later today as they believe that he knows the identity of his assailant.

Gardaí have also begun studying CCTV footage from the area to try to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.

They have also cordoned off the area for a technical examination by Garda forensic experts in the hope of obtaining DNA and other evidence.