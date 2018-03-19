Gardaí ask people to check their gardens for girl missing since St Patrick's night

Gardaí searching for a missing 14-year-old girl have asked people in Carrick On Suir, Co Tipperary to check their sheds and gardens for her.

Elisha Gault was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at about 10pm on St Patrick’s Day.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí say they have no details of what she was wearing when she went missing.

In a renewed appeal on Monday gardaí asked for people in the area to “check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings”.

They have also asked for people living in the Carrickbeg and Dillon Bridge area to check their CCTV and provide it to gardaí at Clonmel or Carrick On Suir.

Gardaí are also looking for anybody with dash-cam footage who travelled through Carrick On Suir on the night of March 17th/ 18th 2018 to contact them.

Anyone with information or sightings can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.