Gardaí arrest two teenagers (16) over Co Cork mugging

Gardaí investigating the mugging of two women in a Co Cork town arrested two teenagers on Tuesday morning.

Detectives in Macroom arrested the 16-year-olds at their homes in the Macroom area for questioning about the incident on September 17th in the town’s Castle Grounds park.

A woman in her 90s and a friend in her 60s had gone for a walk in the Castle Grounds and were sitting on a park bench by the River Sullane when they were assaulted from behind by two young attackers at around 2.55pm.

The youths grabbed a handbag, and the woman in her 90s was knocked to the ground before the youths fled with the handbag toward Macroom Golf Club.

A local man came across the two women and raised the alarm. The woman in her 90s was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí arrested both teenagers under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours. One is being questioned at Macroom Garda Station and the other at Bandon Garda Station.

The incident shocked locals in Macroom, and gardaí appealed for assistance in and began examining CCTV footage from around the town.

The Irish Times understands gardaí have made good progress from examining CCTV footage and a number of witness statements.

They found the stolen handbag near Macroom Golf Club after it was thrown away by the thieves who took some cash, bank cards and a mobile phone.

Gardaí are hoping that a technical examination of the handbag may provide some DNA evidence or other forensic evidence.