Gardaí arrest three as drugs found in tent on Dublin canal
Cocaine, crack cocaine and dimorphine seized in tent used to package and distribute drugs
Some of the items seized during a search of the tent. Photograph: An Garda
The tent that was searched in Clondalkin on Friday. Photograph: An Garda
The inside of the tent that gardaí say was used for packaging and the distribution of drugs. Photograph: An Garda
Gardaí who searched a tent hidden in dense undergrowth along the Grand Canal found a drugs packaging and distribution service.
Cannabis, crack cocaine and dimorphine, a heroin substitute, with an estimated street value of €37,440, were seized in search which occurred along a stretch of the canal near Loughview Road, Clondalkin in Co Dublin.
Acting on a tip-off, members of the divisional drug unit based in Ballyfermot Garda station searched the tent on Friday and arrested three men inside.
A search of the tent revealed it was used for drug packaging and distribution. Cannabis valued at €15,080, crack cocaine to the value of €6,400 and Dimorphine worth €15,960 were seized (subject to analysis).
The men are being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations.
A further follow-up search in the surrounding area resulted in the discovery of 108 packets of cigarettes and other tobacco products valued at approximately €1,400.
Gardaí say the operation represents a “significant disruption in drug dealing activity along the canal in Clondalkin”.