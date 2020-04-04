Gardaí arrest three as drugs found in tent on Dublin canal

Gardaí who searched a tent hidden in dense undergrowth along the Grand Canal found a drugs packaging and distribution service.

Cannabis, crack cocaine and dimorphine, a heroin substitute, with an estimated street value of €37,440, were seized in search which occurred along a stretch of the canal near Loughview Road, Clondalkin in Co Dublin.

Acting on a tip-off, members of the divisional drug unit based in Ballyfermot Garda station searched the tent on Friday and arrested three men inside.

A search of the tent revealed it was used for drug packaging and distribution. Cannabis valued at €15,080, crack cocaine to the value of €6,400 and Dimorphine worth €15,960 were seized (subject to analysis).

The men are being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations.

A further follow-up search in the surrounding area resulted in the discovery of 108 packets of cigarettes and other tobacco products valued at approximately €1,400.

Gardaí say the operation represents a “significant disruption in drug dealing activity along the canal in Clondalkin”.