Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of organising ‘money mules’

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his late 20s as part of an ongoing investigation into an international invoicing fraud.

The man was arrested in west Dublin on Monday by gardaí attached to the Money Laundering Investigation Unit, part of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Gardaí suspect the man was involved in the recruitment of “money mules” – those whose personal bank accounts are used for the holding and transfer of money for criminals.

The man was arrested for an offence contrary to section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Lucan Garda station, where he can be held for up to seven days.