Gardaí arrest man after another man dies in road traffic incident near Gorey

Gardaí in Wexford investigating a road traffic incident on the M11 have arrested a man in his 50s.

The collision, involving a truck and another vehicle, occurred northbound on the M11, off the Clogh roundabout near Gorey, at around 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to gardaí, the vehicle set alight as a result of the collision, and the sole occupant, and man in his 30s, was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured, gardaí said in a statement.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene, and taken to Waterford University Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is due to take place tomorrow.

Following closures to the road near the Clogh roundabout, it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage, who were travelling from Camolin towards the M11, northbound to Clogh, around the time of the incident, to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station .