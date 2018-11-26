Gardaí arrest former scout leader over alleged sexual assault

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man in his early 70s for questioning about a sexual assault on a young boy while the man was serving as a scout leader in the city in the 1980s.

Detectives arrested the man shortly after 8am on Monday morning for questioning after they received a complaint that he sexually assaulted the boy in the 1980s.

The complainant, who is now a middle aged man, made a formal statement to gardaí alleging the man abused him when he was a member of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.