Gardaí arrest former scout leader over alleged sexual assault
Complainant alleges the man, now in his 70s, sexually assaulted him as a boy in 1980s
The complainant alleges he was sexually assaulted when he was a member of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland in the 1980s.
Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man in his early 70s for questioning about a sexual assault on a young boy while the man was serving as a scout leader in the city in the 1980s.
Detectives arrested the man shortly after 8am on Monday morning for questioning after they received a complaint that he sexually assaulted the boy in the 1980s.
The complainant, who is now a middle aged man, made a formal statement to gardaí alleging the man abused him when he was a member of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland.
The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.