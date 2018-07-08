Gardaí appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old woman
Rachel Garland was last seen in Dublin city centre on Saturday morning
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 29-year-woman from Dublin.
Rachel Garland was last seen on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin 1 on Saturday about 10am.
Ms Garland is described as having a slight build with light brown hair, blue eyes and 5ft 2in tall (158cm).
She was last seen wearing navy-blue denim jeans, a coral t-shirt with a blue denim shirt and black runners.
Anyone with information should contact Store Street Garda station on 01- 6668000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.