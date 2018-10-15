Gardaí appeal to woman missing with her child to make contact

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a missing woman to contact them to assure them both she and her 17-month-old baby are safe and well after learning that they may have travelled abroad.

Susan Greene (36) and her daughter Sinetta have not been seen since late September in Skibbereen where they had been living in a rented flat for over a year since moving there from Cork city.

Gardaí were alerted on October 10th when Ms Greene’s father contacted them from Athlone to say he not been able to make contact with his daughter by phone since late September.

Gardaí have checked Ms Greene’s mobile phone but could find no evidence of any activity, leading them to become increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of the mother and her infant daughter.

Officers checked airports and ports in the Republic to see if they could find any evidence of Ms Greene leaving the country with her child but they found no trace of them leaving.

However gardaí have now begun looking at the possibility Ms Greene may have gone to Northern Ireland and are examining whether she may have caught a ferry or plane from there to the UK.

Supt Ger O’Mahony of Clonakilty Garda Station issued an appeal to Ms Greene, if she is in the UK, to contact her family or gardaí to assure them that both she and her daughter are safe and well.

“We just want to hear from Susan that both herself and Sinetta are okay and, if she is in the UK, that she travelled there of her own volition and is not there under any duress or stress,” he said.

Gardaí have contacted their British counterparts through Interpol to see if they can trace the young woman and her daughter and establish that they are safe and well, if they are in the UK.

Anyone with information that can help gardaí contact Ms Greene is asked to ring Clonakilty Garda Station on 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.