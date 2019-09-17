Gardaí appeal to public for information on missing Laois teenager

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy last seen in Co Laois in early September.

Gearóid Morrissey has not been seen since he was last spotted in Mountmellick on September 5th.

It is believed he may now be in the Limerick area. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Gearóid is described as 170cm (5ft 7in) in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.