Gardaí appeal over missing Dublin man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating Andrew Keeley (32), who has been missing from his Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, home since October 10th.

Mr Keeley was last seen by family members leaving his home on Wednesday morning. He is described as being 1.82m (6ft) tall with dark brown hair, green eyes and an average build.

His family says Mr Keeley’s absence without contact is out of character and is calling for national support to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ballyfermot gardaí at 01 -6667200.