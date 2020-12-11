Gardaí appeal for witnesses to three-car crash in Dún Laoghaire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses regarding a serious collision which occurred in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on December 5th.

The crash involved three cars and happened on Lower Albert Road at about 7.45pm.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 80s was taken to St Vincent’s hospital for treatment, but died two days after the incident.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. The third car involved, which was parked, had no occupants at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Investigating officers are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area between 7.35pm-7:50pm, to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-6665000, the confidential line on 1800-666111 or any station.