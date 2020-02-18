Gardaí appeal for witnesses to arson attack on house in Longford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to an arson attack on a house in Longford town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The front door of the house at Annaly Gardens, Longford, was set alight at a time when all of its five occupants were sleeping.

All escaped safely and unharmed from the burning property through an upstairs window.

The blaze was put out by units of the local fire brigade which were called to the scene.

The attack happened at about 7am on Monday.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Annaly Park, Annaly Gardens or Athlone Road areas between 6.30am and 7.30am who may have seen anything unusual – or motorists with dash cam footage – to contact Longford Garda station on 043-3350570 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.

It was the second violent incident within the small housing estate, which is located just 200m from Longford’s main street, within the space of a week.

On February 13th, two shots were fired through the front door of a house in Annaly Gardens shortly before 9pm.

It is believed the two incidents are related to a feud involving local criminals involved in the illegal drugs trade.