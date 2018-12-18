Gardaí appeal for witnesses in investigation of alleged sexual assault

Gardaí­ in Irishtown are renewing their appeal for witnesses in an investigation of an alleged sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Sunday, December 9th.

The victim was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi where gardaí­ believe it was parked on Emmet Street between 2am to 3am.

The man is described as between 27 to 35-years-old, with short black hair and has a beard and was wearing glasses. He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Gardaí­ wish to make contact with any persons in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2am and also in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2am to 3am.

They have also asked drivers who were in those areas to check their dash camera footage if their cars were equipped with the devices.

Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them at Irishtown Garda station 01 — 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.