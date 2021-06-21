Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Dublin

Gardaí based at Mountjoy Station in Dublin have appealed for witnesses following a serious assault incident at Parnell Square on Saturday night.

The incident occurred about 10.15pm on Parnell Square North. Gardaí and emergency services called to the scene found a man in his mid-40s with serious head injuries.

The man was taken by ambulance to nearby The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable. The scene was preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information who was in Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11.pm on Saturday night to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.