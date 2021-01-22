Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman is seriously assaulted in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the city centre on Wednesday that left a woman with serious injuries.

The woman, who is in her late 40s, was robbed when walking along the pedestrian walkway between Geoges Dock and Custom House Quay at the IFSC at around 9.30pm.

She was seriously injured during the robbery and was taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who was in the area of Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, Harbourmaster Place or Connoly station between 9.15 and 10pm on the night in question.

Anyone with camera footage of the incident or surrounding locations is also being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any other Garda Station.