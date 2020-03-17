Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal hit-and-run in Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating two fatal collisions that occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Cork and Clare.

A man (34) died in east Co Cork after being injured in a hit-and-run incident along the N25 Cork-Rosslare road at around 1.50am.

The man, understood to be a 34-year-old from Blackpool on Cork’s northside, was hit by a car that failed to stop on the west bound section of the dual carriageway at Tullagreine near Cobh Cross outside Carrigtwohill.

Gardaí were alerted when a caller phoned to say they had seen a man walking on the westbound lane of the road. Gardaí responded quickly but by the time that they got to the scene, they found the man lying seriously injured west of Cobh Cross.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed and diversions were put in place to allow a forensic examination of the scene to be carried out.

Gardaí found debris at the scene and hope to establish the make, model and colour of the car from the recovered material. Gardaí are also trying to establish the last known movements of the deceased and where he was walking to when he was hit by the vehicle.

It is hoped that a postmortem due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital later will provide information on what happened.

Supt Adrian Gamble appealed to anyone with information, particularly any road users who were in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am, to contact Midleton Garda station on (021) 462 1550.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Clare are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened in the Cratloekeel area in Cratloe at around 2.55am.

The crash happened at a point where vehicles have to slow down to cross a rail line at a sharp angle. The car is understood to have collided with an upright steel girder at the level-crossing before going on fire.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, which is being preserved so it can undergo a technical examination.

Irish Rail confirmed that significant damage had been caused to the level crossing on the Limerick to Galway line, but services are not affected as the line is currently closed due to flooding at Ballycar.

Anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.