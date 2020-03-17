Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal hit and run

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a man was killed in a hit and run while walking along a main road in East Cork in the early hours of the morning.

The man, understood to be a 34-year-old from Blackpool on Cork’s northside, was hit by a car that failed to stop on the main N25 Cork-Waterford Road.

The collision happened at Tullagreine near Cobh Cross outside Carrigtwohill at around 1.50am on the west bound carriage of the dual carriageway.

Gardaí were alerted when a caller rang to say that they had seen a man walking on the westbound lane of the N25.

Gardaí responded quickly but by the time that they got to the scene, they found the man lying seriously injured on the roadway west of Cobh Cross.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions put in place for a Garda forensic crash investigation.

Gardaí found debris at the scene and they hope to establish the make, model and colour of the car from the recovered material.

Garda technical experts are also carrying out a scene of crime forensic examination.

Gardaí are also trying to establish the last known movements of the deceased and where he was walking when he was hit by the vehicle that failed to stop.

They are also hoping that a post-mortem due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital later today will shed information on what happened.

Supt Adrian Gamble of Midleton Garda Station appealed for anyone with information to contact Midleton Garda station.

He said gardaí want to speak to any road users who travelled in the area between 1.30am - 2.30am.

They are also keen to speak to drivers who have dash cam footage, and have asked them to contact Midleton Garda station on 021 462 1550.