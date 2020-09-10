Gardaí appeal for witnesses after explosive device found in Dublin housing estate

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a viable explosive device which led to the evacuation of houses in south Dublin.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene in Rafter’s Avenue, Crumlin at 9am on Thursday morning.

It conducted a controlled explosion on what looked liked an improvised explosive device. The device and its contents are now subject to a technical examination.

Local housing was evacuated and traffic diversions were implemented.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Rafter’s Avenue between the hours of 9pm on Wednesday evening and 9am on Thursday morning and noticed any unusual activity is asked to come forward.

Similarly, any motorists who were driving in the area during the same times who may have camera (dash-cam) footage are asked to make contact.

Anyone with any information should call Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.