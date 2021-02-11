Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Crumlin Village armed robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a robbery outside a post office in Crumlin Village, in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident occurred as a security employee was delivering a cash box at the Post Office in the village. An unidentified man dressed in An Post uniform produced a firearm and the cash box was handed over.

The man then escaped on a bicycle along Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road, Crumlin.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the vicinity of Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am and 12.30pm on Thursday to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at this time and who may have camera footage, including dash-camera footage, to make this available.

Anyone who can assist should contact Crumlin Garda station on 01-6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.