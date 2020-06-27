Gardaí appeal for witnesses after boy (11) seriously injured in crash

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Co Cork.

The collision occured in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond on Friday at about 4.45pm.

The boy was airlifted from the scene to Limerick Regional Hospital. His condition is described as critical. The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle were also taken to Limerick Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now re-opened.

Gardaí­ have appealed for any witnesses to this collision, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.