Gardaí appeal for public help in locating missing man in Kinsale

Gardaí in Co Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 42-year-old Martin Faherty, who was last seen in the Kinsale area on January 3rd at approximately 12.10am.

Mr Faherty is described as being 1.7m (5’ 7”) tall, of slight build, with brown eyes and is bald.

According to gardaí, Mr Faherty was wearing a green woolly hat, a shirt, jeans and brown boots when last seen.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Faherty, or who has information on his whereabouts, to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.