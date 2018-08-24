Gardaí appeal for information to help trace missing woman

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Giedre Raguckaite, who is missing from Dundalk, Co Louth since May 26th.

Ms Raguckaite is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey’s Lane at about 6pm that day.

She is described as 165cm (5ft 5in) in height, of slight build and with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ms Raguckaite or who may have any information is asked to contact gardaí at Dundalk Garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.