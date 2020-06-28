Gardaí appeal for information over missing teenager (13) in Tipperary

A teenage girl has gone missing in Co Tipperary and gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing her whereabouts

Thirteen-year-old Aoife Kidman (also known as Eva) has been missing from her home in Newport in Co Tipperary since Sunday morning.

She is described as being 172cm in height, with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes and a slim build. Aoife has two piercings in each ear. It is not known what Aoife was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí­ and Aoife’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. The gardaí have asked anyone with any information on Aoife’s whereabouts to contact Newport Garda station on 061 378 102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda.