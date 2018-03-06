Gardaí appeal for information on shooting in Dublin’s north inner city

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in the north inner city, that left a 24-year old man wounded on Monday night.

The incident took place at about 10.35pm in the Sheriff Street area.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to the Mater Hospital. His current condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved and local gardaí are speaking to residents in the area, looking for information about the incident.

No arrests have been made to date, and “enquiries are ongoing”, a garda spokesman said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01-6668000, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.