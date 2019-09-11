Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who was last seen in Ballinteer, south Dublin on Monday evening.

Colin Doyle (16), who was last seen in Ballinteer, at approximately 7pm on September 9th, is described as being 5ft 4in in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black runners, dark coloured shorts, a pink, orange and white t-shirt and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda station on (01) 666 5283, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.