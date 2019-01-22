Gardaí appeal for information on man (18) missing in Dublin
Dylan Keogh was last seen in Clontarf on January 11th wearnig blue bandana on forehead
Dylan Keogh was last last seen wearing a navy ‘onesie’, black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 18-year-old last seen in Clontarf, Dublin on January 11th.
Dylan Keogh from Glasnevin is described as being 5’8” (173cm) in height,of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He was last last seen wearing a navy ‘onesie’, black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead.
His bike was located in the Dunes, Dollymount Beach, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been walking in the area to contact them with any information they may have at Ballymun Garda station at (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66-111 or any Garda station.