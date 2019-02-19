Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Waterford woman

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing person in Waterford.

Mary Ryan (54) was last seen at Clonard Park in Waterford on December 15th last year, according to an appeal issued by the gardaí last night.

She is described as being about 170cm (5ft 7in) in height, of slight build and with black hair. Mary has blond hair but it is now dyed black, and it is not known what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

Gardaí are asking that anyone who has seen Mary or who can assist in locating her contact Waterford Garda station on 051305300, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800666111, or any Garda station.