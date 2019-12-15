Gardaí appeal for help locating couple (50s) missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information on a Dublin couple in their 50s missing since Tuesday.

Carol and Bernard Divine, both 53, have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

Carol is described as being 5’3” (152cm) in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Bernard is described as being 5’7” (153cm) in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and has a beard. It is not known what they were wearing when they left home.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on the couple’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.