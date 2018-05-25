Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing teenager (16)

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who went missing a week ago.

Alan (AJ) Ryan was has been reported missing to gardaí and was last seen in the Palmerstown area last Friday, May 18th. He is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9in height, of medium build, blue eyes with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station at (01) 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.