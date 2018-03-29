Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl .

Natasha McNeill (17) was last seen in Carlow on Thursday, March 22nd at 4.30pm.

She is described as being 160cm (5 feet 2 inches) and of slim build. She has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists and was last seen wearing grey and blue leggings, a black jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 9136620.