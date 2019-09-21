Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man (52)

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating a 52-year-old David Kelly.

Mr Kelly was last seen in the Kilkenny area on Friday September 20th.

He is described as being 175cm (5ft 9 inches) in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

David drives a distinctive black Mitsubishi jeep which has a large amount of Cvrome trimming and has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.