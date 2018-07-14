Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Drogheda teenager

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a teenager missing from Drogheda, Co Louth.

Tommy Fitzgerald (17) was last seen in Drogheda on July 1st. He is described as being 6ft tall and of thin build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, a black jacket, grey shorts and black shoes.

Gardaí said Tommy may frequent Cashel in Co Tipperary and the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Drogheda Garda station (041-9874200) or any Garda station.