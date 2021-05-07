Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin woman

Gardaí have appealed for help in locating a Dublin woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Michelle O’Riain (36) was last seen in the Sandymount area on Thursday, April 29th.

Michelle is described as being 165cm (5’ 5”) in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.