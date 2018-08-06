Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
Keyleigh Loren (15) from Kildangan was last seen in Geashill, Co Offaly on Sunday
Gardaí believe Keyleigh Loren may be in the Portlaoise area. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a teenager missing from her home in Co Kildare.
Keyleigh Loren (15) from Kildangan was last seen in Geashill, Co. Offaly at 8.45pm on Sunday.
The teenager is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall (756 cm), of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes. It is not know what she was wearing when last seen. Gardaí believe the 15-year-old may be in the Portlaoise area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda station.