Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a teenager missing from her home in Co Kildare.

Keyleigh Loren (15) from Kildangan was last seen in Geashill, Co. Offaly at 8.45pm on Sunday.

The teenager is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall (756 cm), of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes. It is not know what she was wearing when last seen. Gardaí believe the 15-year-old may be in the Portlaoise area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda station.